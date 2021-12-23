Advertisement

Former officer charged in shooting death of 17-year-old

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A former police officer has been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in suburban Denver last month.

Prosecutors announced the charges against 36-year-old Adam Holen in the Nov. 24 shooting in Aurora on Wednesday.

Police have said that investigators believed the shooting happened after Holen got into an argument with a group of teens over careless driving. They said that both the 17-year-old and Holen pulled out guns and fired shots at each other.

