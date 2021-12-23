Former CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolf selected for NFL Pro Bowl

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KKTV) -A former CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolf will be making his debut in the Pro-Bowl.

Ryan Jensen was named to the roster this week. Jensen played football at CSU-Pueblo and is currently a center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jensen was a part of five Buccaneers named to the roster--three of them on the offensive line.

“Its amazing,” he said during a press conference on Thursday. “Just having three guys on one line getting voted to the Pro Bowl is a testament to how hard we work.”

Quarterback Tom Brady agreed.

“You know there is five great lineman that we have that play, and three of those guys got selected,” Brady said. “They have been the strength of our team all season, I love playing with those guys. They take a lot of pride in what they do and everyone loves that they got the recognition because they deserve it.”

Jensen was drafted in 2013 in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens.

On Thursday, Pack head coach John Wristen tweeted the center is “tough as nails” and he is proud of him.

The Pro Bowl is Feb. 6th.

Congrats to @sinjen66 for his first Pro Bowl. Tough as nails-proud of you. @CSUPFootball @gothunderwolves — John Wristen (@CoachWristen) December 23, 2021

