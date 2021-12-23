Crews working to extinguish grass fire near CU Boulder Thursday
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near the Space Sciences building on the east campus of CU Boulder.
AS of 11:40 a.m. Thursday, crews say the fire is still active and people should avoid the area. Crews are currently working to contain the fire.
Boulder Police, CU Boulder Police, Boulder Rural Fire Department, Boulder County Sheriff, Four Mile Fire, Louisville Fire, Lafayette Fire and Lefthand Fire are all on scene.
No structures are reportedly threatened and no one has reportedly been injured.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
