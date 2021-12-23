Advertisement

1 injured in a fire east of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Fire in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Fire in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

At about 7:15 p.m. CSFD was reporting a possible basement fire at 409 Placid Rd. The neighborhood is east of Prospect Lake and just to the south of Airport Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the blaze was knocked down by 7:27 p.m. At least one person was injured and that person was being assessed at the scene.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

