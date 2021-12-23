Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to ‘serious traffic crash’ Thursday

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area near Woodmen and Union for a serious traffic crash.

CSFD says there are people trapped inside a vehicle and are working to get them out.

Multiple agencies are reportedly on scene and drivers should avoid the area.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

