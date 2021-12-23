Broncos prep for Raiders without Bridgewater

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Teddy Bridgewater is out for Sunday’s match up against the Raiders.

Head Coach Vic Fangio broke the news Wednesday before practice. Bridgewater took a hard hit from behind in last week’s game against the Bengals and had to be carted off the field. He is currently in concussion protocol.

“Whatever is best for his health moving forward is what we’ll do,” Fangio said. “We’ll consider everything based on the medical advice and medical opinion. Whatever is best for him is what we’ll do.”

After a loss last week that all but solidified the Broncos missing the playoffs for 6th year in a row, the team is still looking to move forward. They say if there’s a chance, they are going to work hard to take it

“That’s the kind of mindset we need to have. We need to be excited to be out here in practice,” quarterback Drew Lock said. Lock will be in for Bridgewater this week against the Raiders.

Simply put, the more games the Broncos win, the more chances they have of making the postseason. But according to this week’s starting quarterback Drew Lock, the team isn’t thinking about percentages.

“We just know that we need to focus on this one,” he said. “Get a win in this one and focus on the next one. We’re obviously aware that we need to win all three of these games, but none of the percentages, so to say.”

And that starts with this weak against AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are currently neck and neck with the Denver Broncos: they are both 7-7 on the year and both on the outside looking in.

“But you know we will just take it day by day with practice and we will be ready,” linebacker Jonas Griffith said.

With Bridgewater out, back-up Drew Lock says the two have been exchanging notes and keeping in contact.

“I saw Teddy walk in this morning. We’ve been texting a lot though. He’s been great. Checking in on him. Glad he’s better. I’m glad I’m at least able to see his face in here. He had his dark shades on and was looking good, but I’m glad to at least see him in person,” Lock said. “He gave me a couple of advice but keep that to myself.”

Lock says he’s ready for the job, and has a little more appreciation after serving as a back up this season.

“I woke up with a big smile on my face this morning being able to come out here and be the guy this week for this team. There’s a lot that I’ve learned being in that backup role and what exactly it takes to be able to come out and win a football game. I learned a lot of that from Teddy,” he said. “I think it’s just going to be me focusing on my job--I’m going to keep repeating myself—but it’s going to be my job on this play, whether I’m focusing on it in practice or even in the game. I’m just going to keep that mentality this whole time when I’m out there.”

If the Broncos want to break their streak of not getting into the postseason, this week is when it starts. Kickoff for the game against the raiders is this Sunday at 2:25.

