Avalanche watch in place across Colorado Thursday

Colorado Avalanche Information Center Avalanche Watch
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has put out an Avalanche Warning for areas across Colorado Thursday as ”a significant winter storm moves into Colorado this afternoon”.

Some of the areas under this watch include the northern and southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo’s, Gunnison, Vail, and Summit counties and along the front range. Avalanche danger will rise across the state as snow accumulates.

