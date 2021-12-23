Avalanche watch in place across Colorado Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has put out an Avalanche Warning for areas across Colorado Thursday as ”a significant winter storm moves into Colorado this afternoon”.

Some of the areas under this watch include the northern and southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo’s, Gunnison, Vail, and Summit counties and along the front range. Avalanche danger will rise across the state as snow accumulates.

Travel may be dangerous in the mountains with snow and wind ahead. Use caution! #COwx pic.twitter.com/wDsrTge1pM — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) December 23, 2021

Click here for the latest information.

#CAICNSanJuan. An Avalanche Watch is in effect as a significant winter storm moves into Colorado this afternoon. The avalanche danger will rise statewide as snow accumulates. Please visit our website at https://t.co/E7yJWqyZwj for details. pic.twitter.com/1FqIt4YRCP — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) December 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.