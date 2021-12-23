3-year-old girl wanders from rural Colorado home, located safely thanks to massive search effort that included Flight for Life

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 3-year-old girl is home safe with her family thanks to a search effort by multiple agencies in Colorado on Wednesday!

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the incident saying the child had wandered away from her home near Rye.

“Deputies, command staff, drone and K9 teams were joined by fire personnel and the Flight for Life team in searching for the toddler on ground and in the sky,” a post by the sheriff’s office reads. “After an hour of intense searching, the girl was found sitting under a bush and had only minor scratches. Awesome teamwork.”

Rye is about 30 miles south southwest of Pueblo.

Great work by our deputies, Rye Fire, Beulah Fire and Flight for Life who came together this afternoon to search for and successfully locate a 3-year-old girl who wandered away from her Rye area home. pic.twitter.com/sTsxEJUFh0 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 23, 2021

