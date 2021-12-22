Vehicle fire spreads to garage at Springs auto body shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle caught fire at an auto body shop Wednesday, spreading to the rest of the garage.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 12 p.m. that they were responding to AMS Auto Body Collision Repair at 3508 E. St. Vrain St. on a reported structure fire. The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes.

It’s currently unknown how the fire ignited. Investigators will be on scene looking into the cause.

No injuries were reported.

