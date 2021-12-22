Advertisement

Vehicle fire spreads to garage at Springs auto body shop

Dec. 22, 2021
Dec. 22, 2021(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle caught fire at an auto body shop Wednesday, spreading to the rest of the garage.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 12 p.m. that they were responding to AMS Auto Body Collision Repair at 3508 E. St. Vrain St. on a reported structure fire. The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes.

It’s currently unknown how the fire ignited. Investigators will be on scene looking into the cause.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this story as we learn more.

