Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
El Paso County confirms its first omicron case
Police lights.
Death investigation underway in southeast Colorado after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head
Suspect Mario Sanchez.
Man arrested more than 25 times arrested again in Pueblo
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
Eastbound Highway 24 back open in El Paso County on Tuesday between Falcon and Peyton following crash
Emergency vehicles can be seen at the scene of crash involving a pedestrian at Academy and...
Pedestrian hit by car at Academy and Austin Bluffs

Latest News

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
Firefighters responding to an early morning blaze at an apartment complex off Mallard and...
1 arrested following fire at apartment complex near Valley Hi Golf Course
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
12.22.21
Staying Mild