Teen suspected of touching himself while looking into a home in Colorado

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in a Colorado community believe a juvenile suspect was masturbating while looking into a home earlier this month.

The alleged crime occurred on Dec. 9 at about 10 at night at a Boulder home. According to police, the 16-year-old was touching himself as he peered into the building. They were able to locate the 16-year-old boy hiding behind a car when they arrived at the scene.

“He was initially charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and obstructing a peace officer,” part of a news release reads. “Thanks to in-depth police work, he was later charged with five additional misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure for similar incidents in the same area dating back to March.”

Police are asking anyone with information that could be related to this incident to call them at 303-441-3333.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

