Stolen car and gun recovered after a Colorado Springs police officer was forced to tase a suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a struggle with a Colorado Springs police officer on Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of E. Willamette Ave. for a crash. The area is on the north side of downtown Colorado Springs. According to police, when an officer arrived he heard a woman yelling at a man to get off her. When the officer ordered the man out of the vehicle, the man didn’t listen and tried to get back in the car.

“Officer Eckert punched the suspect who continued to try to reach into the car or his pockets and not complying with commands,” an entry in the Colorado Springs Police Blotter reads. “Officer Eckert deployed his Taser and was able to gain control of the subject. Meanwhile, the male’s father arrived and interfered with Officer Eckert’s control of the situation and demanding officers leave his son alone. Additional officers arrived and secured the male.”

After the suspect was searched a stolen firearm was recovered. Police also learned the vehicle the couple was in was stolen. The suspect was identified as Anthony Digirolamo. Digirolamo was booked on charges tied to this incident and other warrants.

