Registered sex offender arrested by Colorado Springs Police on new charges for crimes against children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a history of crimes against children is facing new charges.

Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of 66-year-old Roger Jacobs on Tuesday. According to the Colorado Sex Offender Registry, Jacobs was convicted of soliciting for child prostitution ins 2001 and criminal attempt of sex assault on a child in 1998. Rogers also has a history of failing to register as a sex offender.

On Tuesday, police announced the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted Rogers as part of an “ongoing investigation.” Jacobs is now facing charges for crimes related to internet luring of a child. As of Tuesday night, Jacobs was being held on no bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

ABOUT THE COLORADO SPRINGS ICAC:

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), is a group of local and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as prosecutors located in and around the state of Colorado who are trained and dedicated to protecting children online by investigating and prosecuting crimes committed against children, facilitated by the internet, technology and computer usage. Colorado ICAC is a member of the National ICAC Task Force.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.