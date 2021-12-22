Advertisement

Registered sex offender arrested by Colorado Springs Police on new charges for crimes against children

Roger Jacob
Roger Jacob(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a history of crimes against children is facing new charges.

Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of 66-year-old Roger Jacobs on Tuesday. According to the Colorado Sex Offender Registry, Jacobs was convicted of soliciting for child prostitution ins 2001 and criminal attempt of sex assault on a child in 1998. Rogers also has a history of failing to register as a sex offender.

On Tuesday, police announced the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted Rogers as part of an “ongoing investigation.” Jacobs is now facing charges for crimes related to internet luring of a child. As of Tuesday night, Jacobs was being held on no bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

ABOUT THE COLORADO SPRINGS ICAC:

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), is a group of local and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as prosecutors located in and around the state of Colorado who are trained and dedicated to protecting children online by investigating and prosecuting crimes committed against children, facilitated by the internet, technology and computer usage. Colorado ICAC is a member of the National ICAC Task Force.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Death investigation underway in southeast Colorado after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head
Police on the scene of a deadly crash at Hancock and Powers in Colorado Springs.
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with SUV in Colorado Springs
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Police say woman opened her front door when a girl held a knife to her throat and robbed her in Pueblo
Air Force Academy cadet guilty of sex assault on a child among other charges
A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian...
Korean-themed H Mart grocery planned for Colorado Springs

Latest News

Nice/Mild - Windy at Times
Staying Mild
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
Eastbound Highway 24 back open in El Paso County on Tuesday between Falcon and Peyton following crash
SOLAR PANEL
Biden administration moves to expand solar power on US land
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
DA asks court to reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver who killed 4 in Colorado on I-70