MISSING: Man with a traumatic brain injury last seen Monday in Colorado

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing man.

A photo of Pavlo Shemchuck is at the top of this article. According to Parker Police, he has a traumatic brain injury that inhibits his speech and he has a thick Ukrainian Accent.

He was last seen Monday in the Clarke Farms neighborhood of Parker.

Please call 303-841-9800 if you have seen Pavlo or have any information.

The photo at the top of this article is more recent than the photo below:

Pavlo Shemchuck last seen 10700 block Flagler Dr last evening. 6'2, 170 lb wearing Yankee hat, gray jkt and blue jeans. Short brown/black hear and beard



Has a traumatic brain injury inhibiting speech and thick Ukrainian accent 303.841.9800 with any info.https://t.co/oDGG8fP7Rp pic.twitter.com/CATN6WvHbr — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) December 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.