MISSING: Man with a traumatic brain injury last seen Monday in Colorado

Missing man out of Parker.
Missing man out of Parker.(Parker PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing man.

A photo of Pavlo Shemchuck is at the top of this article. According to Parker Police, he has a traumatic brain injury that inhibits his speech and he has a thick Ukrainian Accent.

He was last seen Monday in the Clarke Farms neighborhood of Parker.

Please call 303-841-9800 if you have seen Pavlo or have any information.

The photo at the top of this article is more recent than the photo below:

