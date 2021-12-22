MISSING: Man with a traumatic brain injury last seen Monday in Colorado
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing man.
A photo of Pavlo Shemchuck is at the top of this article. According to Parker Police, he has a traumatic brain injury that inhibits his speech and he has a thick Ukrainian Accent.
He was last seen Monday in the Clarke Farms neighborhood of Parker.
Please call 303-841-9800 if you have seen Pavlo or have any information.
The photo at the top of this article is more recent than the photo below:
