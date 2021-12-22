Fire quickly extinguished at apartment complex near Valley Hi Golf Course

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly doused a small fire burning in an upper-story apartment early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to an apartment complex off Mallard and Chelton just before 4:20 a.m. The complex is just south of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3110 Mallard Dr. Engine 8 is on scene reporting smoke showing from the 3rd floor of the apartment building — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 22, 2021

The fire was declared out less than 25 minutes later.

“Third-floor apartment was quickly put out with the first arriving engine company,” CSFD said, adding that firefighters contained the blaze to the single unit.

One person was taken into custody by police at the scene; however, it’s not yet clear if this is related to the fire. Investigators have not said what started it.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

