Fire quickly extinguished at apartment complex near Valley Hi Golf Course

Firefighters responding to an early morning blaze at an apartment complex off Mallard and...
Firefighters responding to an early morning blaze at an apartment complex off Mallard and Chelton on Dec. 22, 2021.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly doused a small fire burning in an upper-story apartment early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to an apartment complex off Mallard and Chelton just before 4:20 a.m. The complex is just south of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

The fire was declared out less than 25 minutes later.

“Third-floor apartment was quickly put out with the first arriving engine company,” CSFD said, adding that firefighters contained the blaze to the single unit.

One person was taken into custody by police at the scene; however, it’s not yet clear if this is related to the fire. Investigators have not said what started it.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

