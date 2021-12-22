Donate to Colorado Springs charities while looking at holiday light displays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking to drive around some holiday light displays, why not do some good along the way?

Mark Ingles, who lives off Nugent Drive near Peterson and Barnes, has been partnering with Care and Share Food Bank for now seven years to collect food and monetary donations at his large light display. This year, Ingles is also now partnering with Springs Rescue Mission.

“It’s all about being able to give to people, but more than anything else, it’s not the giving, it’s not the getting, it’s the loving. That’s what’s important because you can love on people in so many different ways,” said Ingles.

Last year, Ingles received a record number of food, just shy of 3,000 pounds. This year, Ingles said he hasn’t received quite as many donations as he usually does at this time.

“I think people are just so busy with everything going on. I think the other issue is because we’ve had such crazy, warm, no snow weather, people are just not quite into that mindset yet,” said Ingles.

Care and Share Food Bank says every single donation they receive from Ingles and the neighbors who stop by to donate an item or two is impactful. Right now, food prices are higher than they’ve ever been, as Care and Share is paying more for staple items like peanut butter and mac and cheese. So, community donations are incredibly important right now.

“The need is so there, probably even more so with covid and people that have lost their jobs, and other things. So, I think it’s a fantastic thing to be able to do that. And that’s what this year, this season is all about. A season of giving, it’s a season of loving,” said Ingles.

Ingles is accepting donations until the end of the year. For every $1 donated to Care and Share, they can acquire 6 meals for a neighbor in need.

To donate to Springs Rescue Mission, click here.

To donate to Care and Share, click here.

