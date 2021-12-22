Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
El Paso County confirms its first omicron case
Suspect Mario Sanchez.
Man arrested more than 25 times arrested again in Pueblo
Police lights.
Death investigation underway in southeast Colorado after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head
Roger Jacobs
Registered sex offender arrested by Colorado Springs Police on new charges for crimes against children
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
Eastbound Highway 24 back open in El Paso County on Tuesday between Falcon and Peyton following crash

Latest News

Fire on Blodgett Peak at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.
Brush fire burning high on Blodgett Peak, pre-evacuation warning issued for several streets
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast