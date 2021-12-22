Colorado’s 1st wolf kill of livestock in decades confirmed by wildlife officials; CPW is working on draft regulations to consider hazing wolves

WALDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are confident in confirm the State’s first confirmed wolf kill in decades.

The news first broke when a press release from the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association was sent out on Monday. According to the association, this is the first confirmed wolf kill of livestock in Colorado in more than 70 years.

According to CPW, a domestic calf in North Park near the Wyoming border was killed by a wolf. The agency first received the report of a calf carcass on a ranch in Jackson County on Dec. 19.

“The results of this investigation indicated wolf tracks in the immediate vicinity of the carcass and wounds on the calf consistent with wolf depredation,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf.

CPW says it will handle reimbursement of the calf under its current game damage process, the same process used for kills made by mountain lions or bears.

According to the release sent out by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, the kill “further brings to light issues that must be addressed by the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.” The association wants to address the lethal and non-lethal methods, including hazing, of wolves for conflict minimization among other issues.

“CPW is working on draft regulations for the Commission’s consideration on hazing for these naturally migrating wolves in the state,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “Our goal is to provide producers with resources to minimize the likelihood of conflict or depredation as we work to create a statewide wolf restoration and management program as directed under Proposition 114.”

Gray Wolves remain a state endangered species, and wolves may not be taken for any reason other than self-defense. Illegal take of a wolf may result in a combination of penalties, including fines of up to $100,000, a year of jail time, and a lifetime loss of hunting license privileges.

