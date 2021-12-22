Brush fire reported on Blodgett Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are hiking towards the Blodgett Peak summit, where a brush fire is burning Wednesday morning.

A couple of citizens called 911 before 6 a.m. Wednesday reporting a flames “bigger than a campfire” near the top of the popular hiking area. A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire Department estimates the blaze between a quarter- and half-acre, though added that crews won’t know for sure until they reach it.

Firefighters are also using ATVs to get to the fire.

Multiple agencies have been notified. There are currently no evacuations or pre-evacuations in effect for the nearby neighborhood.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update.

