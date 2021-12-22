Advertisement

Biden administration moves to expand solar power on US land

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - U.S. officials have approved two solar projects in California and are opening public lands in three other Western states to potential solar development - part of the Biden administration’s effort to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels.

The two projects in Riverside County east of Los Angeles combined would generate enough power for about 132,000 homes. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management also Tuesday published a call to nominate land for development within “solar energy zones” in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s promotion of renewable wind and solar power marks a shift from Republican President Donald Trump’s emphasis on coal, oil and gas.

