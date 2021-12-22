Advertisement

Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.(El Paso Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a caregiver for the children in May.

On May 22, authorities were called to the home in response to reports of an unconscious child.

Police found the little boy with several life-threatening injuries, including a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. He later succumbed to his injuries, but officials did not disclose when the boy died.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, Nuñez was initially arrested and charged on May 28 with injuring both children.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
El Paso County confirms its first omicron case
Police lights.
Death investigation underway in southeast Colorado after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head
Suspect Mario Sanchez.
Man arrested more than 25 times arrested again in Pueblo
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
Eastbound Highway 24 back open in El Paso County on Tuesday between Falcon and Peyton following crash
Emergency vehicles can be seen at the scene of crash involving a pedestrian at Academy and...
Pedestrian hit by car at Academy and Austin Bluffs

Latest News

Fire on Blodgett Peak at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.
Brush fire burning high on Blodgett Peak, remains under acre
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
Firefighters responding to an early morning blaze at an apartment complex off Mallard and...
1 arrested following fire at apartment complex near Valley Hi Golf Course