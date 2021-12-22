Advertisement

AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics after all.

Two people with direct knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press the league is going to withdraw from the Beijing Olympics after its regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks. More than 40 games have been postponed over the past week and 50 total this season because of positive COVID-19 test results among players. The NHL, upon agreeing earlier to Olympic participation, reserved the right to withdraw if pandemic conditions worsened.

The decision means a second consecutive Olympics without NHL players after they participated five times from 1998 to 2014.

12/21/2021 6:33:28 PM (GMT -7:00)

