WANTED: 3 suspects sought after damage done to Christopher Columbus Monument in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are hoping surveillance footage and the public can help identify three suspects who were caught on camera damaging the Christopher Columbus Monument.

The monument is located off E. ABriendo Avenue outside the Rawlings Library.

The video from Pueblo Police can be viewed at the top of this article. The crime was committed on Dec. 18 at about 5:45 p.m. when red paint was thrown on the monument.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectivy Bryan Gonzales at 719-251-4254.

