Advertisement

TSA screens 2 million people for fifth straight day

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday travel rush is only ramping up.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row.

The TSA anticipates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3.

In general, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020.

Airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers from last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Death investigation underway in southeast Colorado after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head
Police on the scene of a deadly crash at Hancock and Powers in Colorado Springs.
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with SUV in Colorado Springs
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Police say woman opened her front door when a girl held a knife to her throat and robbed her in Pueblo
It is the fifth night some families in Colorado Springs are in the dark. They have no power...
5th night without power for hundreds in Colorado Springs after windstorm
Air Force Academy cadet guilty of sex assault on a child among other charges

Latest News

Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Firefighter sounds tornado siren by hand as storm hits
A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand in Iowa
President Biden plans to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for...
Biden to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for holiday gatherings
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son