REMINDER: Avoid giving lottery tickets as gifts to children or teenagers for Christmas

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Avoid giving lottery tickets as gifts to children or teenagers for Christmas.

11 News spoke with the Colorado Lottery, who is reminding parents about the risks of gifting lottery tickets to children under 18. Even if you let your child scratch off your ticket, it could be potentially dangerous.

“Research has shown that 60% of young people, or high school age, have made a bet for money,” said Tom Seaver of the Colorado Lottery. “It’s really important that young people don’t develop gambling habits, because if they are involved in gambling early in their life, it’s likely to continue into their adulthood.”

The holidays are a tremendous time for the lottery as tickets are often last-minute presents, that are inexpensive and easy to gift as stocking stuffers. But, the Colorado Lottery said for any occasion, not just the holidays, never gift lottery tickets to children or teenagers under 18.

“We look at it as a preventative measure. We want to make sure that parents and adults know that it’s just not a good gift for a kid,” said Seaver.

