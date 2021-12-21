Proposed sports complex would be largest in the region, developers say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major sports complex is being envisioned near Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs as part of a larger, 800 acre residential development.

The projects are making headway with city leaders. This month, the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Advisory Board unanimously supported the residential development at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Mohawk Road, just a few miles west of Falcon. The project, formerly known as ‘Banning Lewis Ranch North’ and now being named ‘Percheron’, has a 126.5 acre section drawn into it for a sports complex. The sports complex requires a separate application and approval process through the city’s planning department, but developers think leaders and citizens are on their side.

“I do think there’s a recognized need from our elected officials and from the community as a whole that there is a lack of active sports fields available to the broader community,” said Tim Seibert, Vice President of Norwood Development Group. “I would hope that people would recognize, we’re trying to bring forward really positive elements to improve the community’s access to soccer fields, football fields, and baseball fields.”

The sports complex project is in early stages, so details are subject to change. Right now, developers envision outdoor and indoor field space for a variety of sports, both for adult and youth athletic programs. They also plan to have parking space for 3 thousand cars. Studies are being done to determine the final details, such as how much indoor space there would be.

If the complex goes up according to plan, Seibert says it would become the largest facility of it’s kind in the region. “We would be larger than the El Pomar sports complex-- exact acreage I don’t know, but we would hope that we would have a bigger facility overall, just given the acreage we have.” El Pomar sports fields are on the city’s south side.

“My son and my daughter both played soccer and lacrosse and we’ve had the pleasure of going to many of these complexes,” Seibert added. “It also can serve a need because today, [there are] a lot of youth sports programs and adult sports programs that have to drive to the Denver metro area to get access to complexes like this.”

It likely would be a couple years before the complex would be built, and many more approvals have to come from Colorado Springs leaders.

