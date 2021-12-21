Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car at Academy and Austin Bluffs

Emergency vehicles can be seen at the scene of crash involving a pedestrian at Academy and...
Emergency vehicles can be seen at the scene of crash involving a pedestrian at Academy and Austin Bluffs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was injured in a crash at Austin Bluffs and Academy late Tuesday morning.

Police had limited details at the time of this writing, telling 11 News only that the person was hit by a car but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. A nurse happened to be in the area when the collision occurred and ran to the pedestrian’s aid until an ambulance arrived.

The crash was reported just before 10:40 a.m.

We will update this article as we learn more.

