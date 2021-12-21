Pedestrian hit by car at Academy and Austin Bluffs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was injured in a crash at Austin Bluffs and Academy late Tuesday morning.

Police had limited details at the time of this writing, telling 11 News only that the person was hit by a car but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. A nurse happened to be in the area when the collision occurred and ran to the pedestrian’s aid until an ambulance arrived.

The crash was reported just before 10:40 a.m.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.