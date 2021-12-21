Over 100 Colorado Springs residents still without power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs is still dealing with fallout from last week’s historic high wind event.

Just over 100 Colorado Springs Utilities customers are preparing for their sixth night without power.

“We know it’s very frustrating and we are asking that that these folks continue to be patient. This is a very frustrating situation. This is the biggest storm that we’ve had to go out and respond to and recover from.” Says Ted Skroback with Colorado Springs Utilities.

At the height of the storm almost 48,000 people lost power and crews have been working around the clock to restore the grid. Right now it is 99.5% restored and Colorado Springs Utilities says the remaining customers without power fall into two groups.

There are some outages that are still affecting multiple homes, and there are just over 50 individual outages. Colorado Springs Utilities hopes to restore all of the larger outages by Monday afternoon. Afterwards, it will move on to the individual outages.

Skroback noted that “For those folks that are the individual outages, we’re looking at a little over 50. In that regard, we’ve been making contact with them. We actually sent them out a phone call earlier this morning that will. Given them some information. We’ll also make sure that we’re making personal contact with those customers as well, to let them know if it’s something that’s on their end of things or what the issues are that we’re seeing on our end to get them up and going.”

He also says that some customers who’s power has been restored may experience a “blip” of lost power.

“Somewhat of a temporary solution was put in place for a lot of customers just to get people back online. Now we’re going back in and putting in those permanent solutions so some people might see a little blip. They might be out for up to 30 minutes. That’s simply just because we’re getting our entire infrastructure back online how it should be.”

