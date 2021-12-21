Advertisement

Nearly 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey was found dead, police announce they continue to do DNA checks in the case

The grave site of JonBenet Patricia Ramsey is shown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2006 at the St. James...
The grave site of JonBenet Patricia Ramsey is shown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2006 at the St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery in Marietta, Ga. A man arrested in Thailand is being held in connection with the slaying of JonBenet Ramsey, U.S. officials said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2006. Federal officials familiar with the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the man was already being held in Bangkok on unrelated sex charges. The girl was found beaten and strangled in the basement of the family's home in Boulder, Colo., on Dec. 26, 1996.(AP Photo/Ric Feld)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - JonBenet Ramsey was only 6 when she was reported missing. Nearly 25 years later, DNA is still being tested regularly in the case.

This week, Boulder Police shared an announcement on the 25th anniversary of Ramsey’s murder.

Her family reportedly found a ransom note inside their home on Dec. 26, 1996 and later in the day the body of JonBenet was found in a basement room. The autopsy for Ramsey showed she was strangled to death.

The case gained national attention as the name JonBenet is one known well across Colorado and the country. According to Boulder Police, as of December of this year the evidence has included the analysis of 1,000 DNA samples

“Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches,” part of the statement from Boulder Police reads. “CBI has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology. The Boulder Police Department works closely with CBI on future DNA advancements.”

The statement adds that DNA is being checked on a regular basis for any new matches.

Anyone with information that could help investigators on this case is asked to call 303-441-1974.

