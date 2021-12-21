Nearly 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey was found dead, police announce they continue to do DNA checks in the case

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - JonBenet Ramsey was only 6 when she was reported missing. Nearly 25 years later, DNA is still being tested regularly in the case.

This week, Boulder Police shared an announcement on the 25th anniversary of Ramsey’s murder.

Her family reportedly found a ransom note inside their home on Dec. 26, 1996 and later in the day the body of JonBenet was found in a basement room. The autopsy for Ramsey showed she was strangled to death.

The case gained national attention as the name JonBenet is one known well across Colorado and the country. According to Boulder Police, as of December of this year the evidence has included the analysis of 1,000 DNA samples

“Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches,” part of the statement from Boulder Police reads. “CBI has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology. The Boulder Police Department works closely with CBI on future DNA advancements.”

The statement adds that DNA is being checked on a regular basis for any new matches.

Anyone with information that could help investigators on this case is asked to call 303-441-1974.

