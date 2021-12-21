Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Death investigation underway in southeast Colorado after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head
Police on the scene of a deadly crash at Hancock and Powers in Colorado Springs.
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with SUV in Colorado Springs
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Police say woman opened her front door when a girl held a knife to her throat and robbed her in Pueblo
It is the fifth night some families in Colorado Springs are in the dark. They have no power...
5th night without power for hundreds in Colorado Springs after windstorm
Air Force Academy cadet guilty of sex assault on a child among other charges

Latest News

From left: Herrera, Colangelo
2 arrested after allegedly trying to flee Fountain police Tuesday
At least one person was killed when a plane collided with a paraglider in Fort Bend County,...
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Biden response to omicron: Full Interview
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say