Man involved in child porn case with Colorado connection sentenced

MIAMI (KKTV) - A couple faces years behind bars for sexually abusing and exploiting a 6-year-old boy.

The pair -- one from Colorado, the other from Florida -- met online in late 2019 and started what prosecutors described as a “dominant-submissive relationship.” It wasn’t long before the coupling took a sinister turn, as detailed in a news release from the Department of Justice’s South Florida office:

“Robert Dunn and Tonya Bagley ... both in their early 40s, agreed in writing for Bagley to photograph herself performing oral sex on a 6-year-old boy. Bagley, who was in Colorado, did so and sent the child sexual abuse images to Dunn in Lake Worth, Florida, through a social media messenger application.”

Law enforcement became aware of the couple’s activities and arrested Dunn in his home on March 10, 2020. Bagley was arrested soon after in Colorado. She pleaded guilty later that year to conspiring to produce child pornography and transmitting information about a minor and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She was also ordered to pay restitution to the little boy she abused.

Last week, Dunn pleaded guilty to conspiring to produce, producing, receiving, and possessing child pornography. He will be sentenced early next year and faces between 25-120 years incarcerated.

The case was investigated by FBI Miami and the Grand County, Colorado sheriff’s office and was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office-Southern District of Florida.

