Man arrested more than 25 times arrested again in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who has been arrested more than 25 times by police in Pueblo is once again in custody.

The Pueblo Police Department is reporting 40-year-old Mario Sanchez attempted to steal items from the Family Dollar off Bonforte Boulevard on Sunday. According to police, the suspect was in the process of taking the stolen merchandise when an employee confronted him and the suspect pushed and kicked the employee.

When police got to the store, Sanchez refused to cooperate with officers, according to a release from the department. Following a brief struggle, Sanchez was taken into custody.

His previous charges include DUI, theft, possession of a controlled substance, assault, fraud perjury, burglary, introduction of contraband in a jail and false reporting.

