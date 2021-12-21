Advertisement

Man arrested more than 25 times arrested again in Pueblo

Suspect Mario Sanchez.
Suspect Mario Sanchez.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who has been arrested more than 25 times by police in Pueblo is once again in custody.

The Pueblo Police Department is reporting 40-year-old Mario Sanchez attempted to steal items from the Family Dollar off Bonforte Boulevard on Sunday. According to police, the suspect was in the process of taking the stolen merchandise when an employee confronted him and the suspect pushed and kicked the employee.

When police got to the store, Sanchez refused to cooperate with officers, according to a release from the department. Following a brief struggle, Sanchez was taken into custody.

His previous charges include DUI, theft, possession of a controlled substance, assault, fraud perjury, burglary, introduction of contraband in a jail and false reporting.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Death investigation underway in southeast Colorado after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head
Police on the scene of a deadly crash at Hancock and Powers in Colorado Springs.
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with SUV in Colorado Springs
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Police say woman opened her front door when a girl held a knife to her throat and robbed her in Pueblo
Air Force Academy cadet guilty of sex assault on a child among other charges
It is the fifth night some families in Colorado Springs are in the dark. They have no power...
5th night without power for hundreds in Colorado Springs after windstorm

Latest News

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
El Paso County confirms its first omicron case
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
From left: Herrera, Colangelo
2 arrested after allegedly trying to flee Fountain police Tuesday
Mild weather holds on!
Warming Up This Week