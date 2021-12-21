Advertisement

Korean-themed H Mart grocery planned for Colorado Springs

A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian...
A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian grocery in Fairfax, Va., Monday, July 20, 2015. Classic Korean food items are showing up with more frequency on American menus and grocery shelves. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)(Cliff Owen | AP)
By Rich Laden
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette. You must be a Gazette subscriber to access this content.

H Mart, a Korean- and Asian-themed grocery whose diverse lineup of products includes live crabs and lobsters, tropical fruits and numerous varieties of noodles, plans to expand to Colorado Springs when it opens in the Victory Ridge development on the city’s far north side.

H Mart would occupy a 29,062-square-foot building in Victory Ridge, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways and near the city’s first In-N-Out Burger restaurant, a proposal recently submitted to Colorado Springs city government planners shows.

Click here to learn more from 11 News partner the Gazette for more information on when construction is expected to start and when it could be complete. You must be a Gazette subscriber to access this content.

