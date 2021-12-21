Hitting the road this holiday? So are thousands of other Coloradans!

DENVER (KKTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like traffic!

CDOT says as you hit the road for the holidays, be ready to share it with a few thousand of your friends and neighbors.

“The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to expect heavier than normal traffic in many areas of the state for the next couple of weeks as people travel during the Christmas and New Year’s Day break,” CDOT said in a news release Tuesday.

CDOT is anticipating heavier than usual traffic along I-70 in the days leading into and immediately following Christmas, as well as New Year’s Day and Jan. 2. This goes especially for traffic between Denver and Vail.

The Front Range will also be busy.

“Drivers also should expect increased traffic along the Front Range before and after Christmas due to the number of large shopping areas located on or near the urban corridors,” CDOT said.

To help alleviate congestion, the department says it is suspending all of its projects starting at noon on the Thursday before Christmas and then again on the Thursday before New Year’s. Operations will be normal Dec. 27-29.

“During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it. We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let’s end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022.”

