Firefighters rescue 2 dogs in Colorado Springs as they quickly extinguish a garage fire

Garage fire in Colorado Springs 12/21/21
Garage fire in Colorado Springs 12/21/21(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two dogs were rescued as crews responded to a garage fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

At about 2:15 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department provided a brief update on the fire at 2210 Mesa Dr. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city to the northwest of Sondermann Park.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, no injuries were reported after firefighters were able to get the two pets out safely and reunite them with their owner.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article was to provide the public with the latest information on fire department activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

