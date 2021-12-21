El Paso County confirms its first omicron case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 40-something man who recently had COVID-19 is El Paso County’s first confirmed omicron case, county officials said Tuesday.

Though the announcement was made Tuesday, it’s unclear when the patient was infected. Officials said he is already out of the isolation period.

El Paso County Public Health says the case underscores the importance of COVID vaccines in the face of what is looking to be the most contagious variant yet. The man was vaccinated and boosted, and while he did experience a breakthrough case, his symptoms were mild.

“While breakthrough infections after vaccination are possible, vaccination helps protect against severe illness and hospitalization,” El Paso County Public Health said.

To find a vaccine site in your area, click here. Drive-thru locations such as the one at the Citadel Mall take just minutes -- and you don’t even have to leave your car.

The county is urging anyone experiencing COVID symptoms to get tested right away. There are free testing sites at the Citadel Mall, Chapel Hills Mall, Public Health South in Fountain, and at Old Meridian Road and Chicago Avenue in Falcon, along with a plethora of other locations across the county. For a location near you, click here.

