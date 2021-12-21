Advertisement

Eastbound Highway 24 closed in El Paso County on Tuesday between Falcon and Peyton due to a crash

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed down part of Highway 24 in El Paso County on Tuesday.

At about 3:45 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Eastbound Highway 24 was closed between Judge Orr Road and Curtis Road for the crash investigation. The area is between Falcon and Peyton.

Additional information involved the crash was not available last time

As information become available this article will be updated.

