Death investigation underway in southeast Colorado after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two weeks after a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office is shedding some light on a current death investigation. It isn’t clear if this is a homicide investigation, but 11 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for clarification.

Monday evening, the sheriff’s office shared a news release to social media. According to the release, the office received a 911 call from a hospital just before 2 in the morning on Dec. 6. A 40-year-old woman was clinging to life after she was shot in the head. The victim was eventually taken by helicopter to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood before passing away.

Deputies later located the victim’s vehicle in the county. The sheriff’s office didn’t include any information on how the victim was originally transported to the hospital and it isn’t clear if they know. A general location of where the vehicle was found was not disclosed in the release.

“Member of the Baca County Sheriff’s Office, Baca County Coroner’s Office, Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office have been working tirelessly on this case,” part of the news release reads.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case is still active. The public is asked to call 719-523-4511 with any information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.