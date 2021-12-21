Advertisement

DA asks court to reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver who killed 4 in Colorado on I-70

Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - While an online petition with more than 4.5 million signatures requesting to commute or grant clemency to a truck driver convicted of killing four continues to gain national attention, prosecutors are asking the court to reconsider his 110-year sentence.

The sentence was handed out to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos recently following a deadly crash along I-70 in 2019. Aguilera-Mederos was behind the wheel of a semi as he lost control resulting in a fiery crash with 28 vehicles. He was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion on Friday for the court to reconsider the sentence. Click here to read the motion.

Mederos testified his semi’s brakes failed as he descended a steep grade. Prosecutors argued he could have used a runaway ramp alongside Interstate 70.

