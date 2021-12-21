Air Force Academy cadet guilty of sex assault on a child among other charges

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet was convicted and sentenced recently after he was found guilty of multiple charges.

The general court martial for Cadet Justin Zimmermann ended on Saturday. Zimmerman was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault and providing alcohol to a minor.

A panel of eight officers deliberated nearly five hours before handing down a guilty verdict, according to a news release sent out by the Academy on Monday.

Zimmermann was sentenced to confinement for six years, dismissal from the Air Force and forfeiture of all pay and allowances.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.