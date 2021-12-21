Advertisement

2 arrested after allegedly trying to flee Fountain police Tuesday

From left: Herrera, Colangelo
From left: Herrera, Colangelo(Fountain Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were captured after allegedly running from police Tuesday morning.

Fountain officers had responded to the 500 block of Windsor Lane on reports of shots fired when they reportedly spotted the men inside a stolen car.

“When officers tried to make contact with the vehicle’s occupants, later identified as 32-year-old Toby Herrera and 27-year-old Orlando Colangelo, they both ran from the vehicle,” said Fountain Police Department spokesperson Lisa Schneider.

Both men were quickly caught and taken into custody. After searching the car, officers found an assault rifle.

Police say the suspects each have a lengthy criminal history, with Colangelo previously convicted for menacing, vehicular eluding and theft, and Herrera for robbery and obstructing a police officer. Colangelo was also out on bond for domestic violence charges.

They now have new charges to add to the list: motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, prohibited use of a weapon, DUI and obstructing a peace officer for Colangelo and possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of ID documents for Herrera.

Both were booked into the El Paso County jail.

