Voice of the consumer: Keep your guard up during the giving season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We are days away from Christmas and that means it’s the season of giving, but beware of scams. If you are giving to a charity this holiday season, we want to make sure you don’t fall for a scam. You may have seen this on our weekly Fraud Friday segment on 11 News at Noon. I talked with the Colorado Attorney General about how to make sure your donation is going to a good cause.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there trying to scam you. They may pretend they are a charity, but not actually be one,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Or in some cases they may actually be a nominal one where 95 percent of all the money supports the people asking, administrator fees, and not the cause. So do your homework. There are places like charitynavigator.org where you can actually look up whether a charity is real, see how much money they give to administrative expenses.”

“A telltale sign, if they say they need your money right away, don’t open your checkbook. They’re probably not legitimate,” he added.

According to AARP, there are some warning signs you can watch for, like if they pressure you to give right now. You might also get a thank you card for a donation you don’t remember making. AARP says making you think you already gave to a cause is a common trick to lower your resistance. Another red flag is if they ask for payment by gift card, a wire transfer, or even cash. Those methods of payment are hard to trace. Credit cards or checks are safer.

“If you’re asked to support a charity by giving someone a gift card, that is a big red flag,” said Attorney General Weiser. “A lot of scams try to get people to give gift cards because they’re really hard to trace. That is a red flag. If you write somebody a check it’s easier to trace. So you might even get people asking you to support a charity through gift cards, you know that’s a fraud then.”

Some advice to follow: check watchdogs like Charity Navigator, you can do so on their website at charitynavigator.org. You should also do your own research. The FTC recommends searching the charity’s name on Google with other keywords like “scam” or “complaints.”

Make sure to pay close attention to the name and the URL for the website. Scammers will often change just one letter or character, making it look nearly identical to a legitimate site.

AARP also suggests looking into how much of your donation goes to overhead and fundraising. AARP said a rule of thumb, used by Wise Giving Alliance, is that at least 65 percent of their charity’s total expense should go directly to serving their mission.

Finally, always keep a record of your donations and check your credit card and bank account to make sure you weren’t charged more than you agreed to give.

Remember, you should never give out personal or financial information to someone you don’t know. You can always report fraud and scams to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444.

I hope you and your family have a happy and safe holiday season. Merry Christmas!

