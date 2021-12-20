Tumbleweed clean-up underway in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo residents battling tumbleweeds post-windstorm have help on the way!

Hurricane-force winds sent tumbleweeds rolling across the city last week, as the below video from viewer Anthony Mestas shows:

After the winds died off, hundreds and hundreds of tumbleweeds had found their way into several south and west Pueblo neighborhoods. The city says work has already begun to clean up these areas and will continue in earnest until every tumbleweed is removed.

“Residents in the affected areas are asked to stack their tumbleweeds in the street along the curb. Please maintain a safe travel lane for vehicles to pass. Tumbleweeds requiring disposal should be in the street by the end of the day today and crews will get to each site as quickly as possible. Please note that Public Works crews cannot come onto private property to remove tumbleweeds,” the city said in a news release Monday.

Answers to common questions and a map showing clean-up progress can be found by clicking here.

