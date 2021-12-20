Thousands of apartment units under construction in Colorado Springs, more than double permitted in 2021 than 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to Colorado Springs.

11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, who said over 3,600 apartment units have been permitted so far in 2021. In total, including projects that aren’t yet complete from 2020, there are over 5,000 apartment units under construction in Colorado Springs.

“That’s a lot!” said Greg Dingrando from PPRBD. “It all just comes down to demand. The builders aren’t going to build these apartments if they don’t think they are going to get rented out. The demand apparently is there and that’s why they just keep pumping these out. We’ve got a lot of apartments on the way.”

According to PPRBD, the amount of apartments permitted from 2020 to 2021 increased by 138%. Many complexes are being built in the northeast side around Powers, the west side near the VA clinic, on the north side near the Chapel Hills Mall and downtown Colorado Springs. Just downtown, there are currently seven projects, with more than 1,100 units under construction.

“Part of the reason it’s so exciting is knowing that what the construction industry is doing for our local economy. Whenever we going through the kind of worst of the pandemic, the construction industry was really going strong when a lot of other industries weren’t,” said Dingrando.

More than 4,000 additional units are under plan review for the future.

