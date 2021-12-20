Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital following hard tackle

DENVER (KKTV) - Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is out of the hospital and doing well, the Broncos said Monday.

Bridgewater took a nasty hit while diving for a first down during Sunday’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals and was carted off the field. He remained in the hospital overnight for observation.

Bridgewater will now enter the NFL’s concussion protocol, team officials said.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is doing well.



He will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/kxvF7UHn76 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.