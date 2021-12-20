Advertisement

Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital following hard tackle

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during...
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is out of the hospital and doing well, the Broncos said Monday.

Bridgewater took a nasty hit while diving for a first down during Sunday’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals and was carted off the field. He remained in the hospital overnight for observation.

Bridgewater will now enter the NFL’s concussion protocol, team officials said.

