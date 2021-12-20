Police say woman opened her front door when a girl held a knife to her throat and robbed her in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are in custody after police believe they robbed an at-risk woman at knifepoint.

The crime happened Sunday evening at about 6:30. Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Berkley Ave., the neighborhood is between Mountain View Cemetery and Bessemer Park.

“Officers contacted an adult female who reported that she was in her home when she heard knocking on the front door,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police Sgt. Frank Ortega reads. “When the female opened the door, a male and a female forced their way into the home. The victim said the female suspect grabbed her, held a knife up to her throat, and threatened to ‘knife’ her. The female suspect then grabbed the victim’s gold necklace from her neck and removed several pieces of jewelry that were on the chain. The male suspect removed money from the victim’s purse, and then the two suspects left the residence. The victim provided a description of the suspects and stated that they had previously completed yard work for her.”

Police were able to locate the female suspect, interviewed her and she confessed to the crime. The male boyfriend was taken into custody later on. Both are suspected of aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, felony menacing and crimes against an at-risk adult.

Because of the suspect’s ages, they were not publicly identified by police.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.