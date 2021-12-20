Person detained at DIA after bypassing security and boarding airport train

DENVER (KKTV) - All travelers and employees are safe following a brief security scare at the Denver International Airport.

DIA says a person skipped the security lines and made it all the way to an airport train before being captured by police. Trains were temporarily halted during the incident.

Trains have temporarily stopped due to a security incident at DEN. All passengers and employees are safe. Updates are coming soon. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 20, 2021

Just 1:30 p.m., the airport announced the situation was over and all passengers and personnel in the building were safe.

At approx 12:30 p.m., an individual descended the escalators in the arrivals area, bypassing security. The individual boarded a train before being apprehended by @DenverPolice. The individual is being investigated. All passengers & employees are safe. Normal ops have resumed. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 20, 2021

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.