Person detained at DIA after bypassing security and boarding airport train
DENVER (KKTV) - All travelers and employees are safe following a brief security scare at the Denver International Airport.
DIA says a person skipped the security lines and made it all the way to an airport train before being captured by police. Trains were temporarily halted during the incident.
Just 1:30 p.m., the airport announced the situation was over and all passengers and personnel in the building were safe.
At approx 12:30 p.m., an individual descended the escalators in the arrivals area, bypassing security. The individual boarded a train before being apprehended by @DenverPolice. The individual is being investigated. All passengers & employees are safe. Normal ops have resumed.— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 20, 2021
No further information has been released.
