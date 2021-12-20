Advertisement

Person detained at DIA after bypassing security and boarding airport train

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:29 PM MST
DENVER (KKTV) - All travelers and employees are safe following a brief security scare at the Denver International Airport.

DIA says a person skipped the security lines and made it all the way to an airport train before being captured by police. Trains were temporarily halted during the incident.

Just 1:30 p.m., the airport announced the situation was over and all passengers and personnel in the building were safe.

No further information has been released.

