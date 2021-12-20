Motorcycle rider killed in collision with SUV in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed after colliding with an SUV Sunday afternoon.

Police say the rider was traveling southbound on Powers and hit the driver’s side of the SUV while passing through the intersection with Hancock Expressway. The SUV was reportedly heading east on Hancock. The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and died shortly after arriving at a local hospital. No injuries were reported for anyone in the SUV.

The crash was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Speeding, drinking and drugs are not suspected factors in the collision.

The rider has not been identified at the time of this writing.

