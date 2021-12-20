Holiday travel expected to near pre-pandemic levels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 109 million Americans are expected to travel in the final days of 2021 as concerns rise surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which would bring end-of-year travel numbers near 2019′s numbers.

According to AAA, more than one million of those travelers will drive, while 6.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their holiday destinations. 2021 end-of-year travel is expected to be similar to 2017′s holiday rush.

Compared to 2020 holiday travel, when public health guidelines were more strict, this year’s holiday travel is projected to be up 34%. However, compared to the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, overall end-of-year travel is likely to be down 8.2%.

Still, public health leaders are sounding the alarm about rising cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant as Christmas and New Years are just days away. “Omicron is increasing rapidly, and we expect it to become the dominant strain in the United States as it has in other countries in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have really established strong safety protocols and disinfection protocols,” said Dana Schield with the Colorado Springs Airport. “There is a federal mask mandate. Throughout the airport and on the aircraft you are required to wear a mask.”

Colorado Springs Airport leaders expect 20% more travelers this holiday rush compared to 2019 at this time. Leaders there attribute that jump to the addition of Southwest Airlines in spring, and to multiple airlines increasing overall services this year.

“Obviously there are going to be more folks traveling,” said Dana Schield, communications manager for the airport. “The busier travel days for the holiday season tend to be the 22nd and 23rd, and the 26th and 27th for those departures, and then we tend to see the 2nd and 3rd of January as a busier day as well.”

Airport leaders say, if all travelers remembered these things during the holidays, lines would move a little faster:

To avoid your gift wrapping being undone by TSA agents doing inspections, don’t bring wrapped gifts through security. Instead, put wrapped gifts in checked bags or ship them ahead of time. “If you are traveling with a wrapped gift, that tends to slow down the process,” Schield said.

Put food in clear containers. Many people like to gift cookies in metal tins, but Schield says that can slow you down on your way to your gate. “It can tend to set the alarm off during the screening process more than other items,” she said. In short, transparent containers and baggies are best.

Remember the liquids rule: No carry on liquids larger than 3.4 ounces. Schield says, “leave things like homemade jellies or gravy or anything like that,” for the checked bag, or ship it.

Last, “we always encourage travelers to check your flight status,” Schield said. “There are so many issues that could arise that could affect your flight status.

Maintenance, crew issues, weather, things like that. If there’s an issue with an arriving flight and that is the plane you need for that trip, it could mean a delay for your flight.”

