Drive like Santa’s watching: State Patrol imploring drivers to make smart choices this holiday season as crash numbers rise

DENVER (KKTV) - He sees you when you’re drinking. He knows when you’re impaired. He knows when you’ve been bad or good, so don’t drive drunk for goodness sake!

Colorado State Patrol wants you to drive like Santa’s watching this holiday season!

“The hustle and bustle of the season are here, but your Colorado state Ttroopers want you to remember your responsibilities each time you get behind the wheel,” State Patrol said Monday. “With the fatality crash count on pace for the highest numbers our state has seen in over 15 years, troopers are continuing their ‘low tolerance’ approach to lane violations and impaired driving.”

Numbers are up across the board from 2020: fatal alcohol- and drug-caused crashes are up 10 percent from this time a year ago, property damage alcohol- and drug-caused crashes are up more than 15 percent, and injury alcohol and drug-caused crashes are up a whopping 36.5 percent from this point in 2020.

“The number of serious injury and fatal crashes continue to grow because of poor driving behaviors or driving while impaired,” said Col. Matthew Packard with State Patrol. “So, this is where you come in, Colorado drivers. You have to care enough to be responsible behind the wheel.”

State Patrol is imploring drivers to do their part to keep this holiday season a merry one for their fellow Coloradans.

“No one wants a citation at any time of the year, but there are worse things that you could experience,” Packard said. “Causing the death of another motorist or pedestrian: it may sound farfetched, but it is happening at a devastating rate across our state.”

So drive like your place on Santa’s “Naughty or Nice” list depends on it, State Patrol says.

“As you go about your day-to-day and holiday activities, act like Santa’s watching you. And, if that doesn’t work, act like your local law enforcement or community’s Colorado state trooper is watching every time you start the ignition.”

